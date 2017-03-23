The Tulane Hullabaloo

No Photo
Baseball drops final two, is swept by San Diego through weekend series
Susan Fanelli, Sports Editor
In a four-game series against the San Diego University Toreros (10-3), Tulane baseball (3-12), dropped its final two on Saturday and Sunday. The Wave fell to the Toreros 5-4 on Saturday and 6-2 on Sunday...
March 15
Men’s basketball stumbles in second half, falls 80-75 to SMU
Jordan Figueredo, Senior Staff Reporter
Despite having the lead for the first 30 minutes, the Green Wave (4-13, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) ultimately fell to 19th-ranked Southern Methodist (23-4, 13-1 AAC) 80-75 Wednesday at the Moody...
February 17
United States in need of democratic self-reflection
Daniel Horowitz, Associate Views Editor
Earlier this month, the Economist Intelligence Unit released its annual Democracy Index, which indicates the state of democratic conditions in each country. As of the end of 2016, the United States had...
February 8
Baseball drops first two in four-game weekend series against San Diego
Susan Fanelli, Sports Editor
The 2017 season had a rough start for Tulane baseball (3-11). It lost the first two games in a four-game series against the San Diego Toreros (9-3) on Thursday and Friday, losing 11-4 and 7-4, respectively...
Taylor Center NewDay Challenge benefits New Orleans community
Jordan Figueredo, Senior Staff Reporter
With a goal to cultivate a diverse learning community through social awareness and creative innovation, the Taylor Center for Social Innovation and Design Thinking challenges students to think beyond the classroom.The NewDay Challenge consists of a contest where students compete for up to $20,000 to start a social venture that benefits the New Orleans community."[The NewDay Challenge] is...
March 23
Investigation clears Alpha Kappa Psi of wrongdoing
Jordan Figueredo, Senior Staff Reporter
Tulane's chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity underwent an investigation at the end of last week after a complaint of misconduct was filed with its national office, which conducted an investigation.The investigation concluded that the chapter was not at fault and therefore would not be suspended and could resume normal activities. According to Heather Seaman, director of the Lavin-Bernick...
March 22
TUCP brings T-Pain to campus for Spring Concert
Kate Parker, Contributing Reporter
Despite the many choices Tulane students make that their middle school selves would not necessarily be proud of, they will no doubt still indulge any sense of nostalgia from those years by catching T-Pain at this year's Spring Concert.This annual event, put on by Tulane University Campus Programming, will be held at 8 p.m. on April 6 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. T-Pain will...
March 23
Know Your NOLA: New Orleans Jazz Museum displays distinguished history
Luo Qi Kong, Staff Reporter
New Orleans has served as a historical breeding ground for creative expression and a center for cultural syncretism throughout America's past. The city's ability to innovate is shown through its musical history. The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint honors jazz in its place of origin.Developing from the blues and other types of music and dance styles, jazz grew in black communities...
March 23
Can black women fit into the body positivity movement?
As we begin to navigate the new era of intersectional feminism, an important question buried under decades of history finally reaches the surface: Is there room for black women in the "body posi" movement?Time and time again, America has commodified the black woman. Reaching back to slavery, when the idea of black women embodying Jezebel first emerged, we were seen as "seductive, alluring [and] wor...
March 22
“Lost and Found”
I lost sight of her many months ago.I lost her,now she sits alone.I'm waiting until she finds her way back,But the words of the worldhave caused her to lose trackof time and space,and where is she going.Like seeking to swimbut you struggle while floating.Can one of you, please,please let her know?That when they push her in corners,she doesn't stand alo...
March 16
Proposed changes to ACA harmful to Louisiana residents
Madeline Ninno, Staff Writer
The proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare," was announced by Republicans on March 6. The new plan, called the American Health Care Act, has proven controversial among both Republicans and Democrats because of its cuts to Medicaid and its restructuring of taxes. While the ACA expanded Medicaid significantly, providing coverage to all living earning less than 138 percent of the f...
March 23
Trump budget proposal impacts New Orleans
Madeline Ninno, Staff Writer
President Donald Trump released the summary of his proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year on March 16, which would cut funding for many programs, affecting New Orleans residents in serious ways. Most concerning are his cuts to agencies and programs that protect residents from future natural disasters, repair properties after floods and hurricanes, and support research of methods to mitigate the eff...
March 23
Tulane baseball loses to previously winless Columbia, Jewett still hopeful
Jake Brennan and Josh Axelrod, Sports Editor and Associate Editor
It was bound to happen at some point, and — considering the state of Tulane baseball (7-13) — it is fitting that it happened here.Previously 0-10 on the season, Columbia (1-11) defeated Tulane 11-5 on Saturday at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. While the Green Wave won the three-game series overall, Saturday's loss is emblematic of the struggles Tulane baseball has had thus far in the season."...
March 23
Tulane athletes participate in Special Olympics Clinic
Susan Fanelli, Sports Editor
While most of Tulane's athletes are deep in the throes of the offseason, members of various teams have shifted gears from dunking and diving to community outreach.On Saturday, several Tulane athletes participated in a clinic for members of the Special Olympics Unified Sports program. The two groups participated in basketball drills and swim practice in the Reily Student Recreation Center.Represented...
March 23
Sports Scores
Friday, March 10
Baseball
Tulane Green Wave 7 - San Diego State University 4
Saturday, February 25
Women's Basketball
Tulane Green Wave 76 - Temple Owls 86
Wednesday, February 22
Women's Basketball
Tulane Green Wave 51 - University of Central Florida Knights 56
Tuesday, February 21
Men's Basketball
Tulane Green Wave 73 - Eastern Coastal University 76
Sunday, February 19
Baseball
Tulane Green Wave 4 - Army Black Knights 7
Saturday, February 18
Baseball
Tulane Green Wave 1 win - Air Force Falcons 1 win
Students must rent houses responsibly
Tulane students planning to live off-campus should know that the city of New Orleans recently passed a new series of rental regulations to protect against...
March 22
Tulane must actively address racist history
There is little doubt that slavery was integral to the founding of Tulane. The Medical College of Louisiana, which would later become Tulane University,...
March 16
“Closed border” policy isolates Tulane from community
The Tulane Student Organization Policy and Handbook Committee recently updated its policy regarding student organizations. A new rule revokes non-Tulane ...
March 8
Students should stay safe, be respectful during Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras is a highly anticipated time, but it should not be an opportunity for students to neglect the resources offered by our community. The Hullabaloo hopes...
February 27
