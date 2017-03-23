The Tulane Hullabaloo

Jordan Figueredo, Senior Staff Reporter

With a goal to cultivate a diverse learning community through social awareness and creative innovation, the Taylor Center for Social Innovation and Design Thinking challenges students to think beyond the classroom.The NewDay Challenge consists of a contest where students compete for up to $20,000 to start a social venture that benefits the New Orleans community."[The NewDay Challenge] is...

Jordan Figueredo, Senior Staff Reporter

Tulane's chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity underwent an investigation at the end of last week after a complaint of misconduct was filed with its national office, which conducted an investigation.The investigation concluded that the chapter was not at fault and therefore would not be suspended and could resume normal activities. According to Heather Seaman, director of the Lavin-Bernick...

View All »